A bid for full planning permission for the change of use of the store, at 1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook, into a coffee shop/bistro setting has been lodged with Bolsover Council.

The application has been submitted by Samantha Quinton, of Coffizz, whose plan is to serve hot and cold snacks to eat in or take away.

The premises at 1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook, for which a change of use application for a coffee shop/bistro setting has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mills, principal environmental health officer, said he had no objection to the proposals but has request further information in regard to the proposed kitchen arrangements including the types and volumes of food being prepared, cooking methods, design of extraction system and location of outlets.