Crazie Maisie is a family-owned business that will open the doors of its new Kirkby shop on August 9 at 9:30am at 43 Station Street.

Tracey Grieve, owner, said she is “thrilled” to open the shop in Kirkby after relocating to its new premises.

The business was initially situated in Sutton but has relocated to Kirkby, which will enable the family to thrive and expand in the years to come.

Andrew, Tracey’s husband who helps with the shop, said: “It is almost like a social club too for those with the hobby – many customers have become friends. We love it here. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

For more details about stock, visit: craziemaisie.co.uk and www.facebook.com/craziemaisie

Tracey and Andrew can also provide delivery to customers in the surrounding area, especially those with mobility issues or disabilities that prevent them from visiting the shop in person.

1 . Owners First look at Crazie Maisie model shop on Station Road, Kirkby. Owners Andrew and Tracey Grieve. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New shop Here is the shopfront on Station Street. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Stock For a full rundown of stock, see: craziemaisie.co.uk Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Modelling Crazie Maisie specialises in model railways. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales