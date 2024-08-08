PHOTOS: First look at new family-run model shop in Kirkby

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:46 GMT
Here is your first look at the family-owned business in Kirkby – specialising in model railways, scalextric, kits, retro toys and games, as well as model supplies.

Crazie Maisie is a family-owned business that will open the doors of its new Kirkby shop on August 9 at 9:30am at 43 Station Street.

Tracey Grieve, owner, said she is “thrilled” to open the shop in Kirkby after relocating to its new premises.

The business was initially situated in Sutton but has relocated to Kirkby, which will enable the family to thrive and expand in the years to come.

Andrew, Tracey’s husband who helps with the shop, said: “It is almost like a social club too for those with the hobby – many customers have become friends. We love it here. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

For more details about stock, visit: craziemaisie.co.uk and www.facebook.com/craziemaisie

Tracey and Andrew can also provide delivery to customers in the surrounding area, especially those with mobility issues or disabilities that prevent them from visiting the shop in person.

First look at Crazie Maisie model shop on Station Road, Kirkby. Owners Andrew and Tracey Grieve.

1. Owners

First look at Crazie Maisie model shop on Station Road, Kirkby. Owners Andrew and Tracey Grieve.

Here is the shopfront on Station Street.

2. New shop

Here is the shopfront on Station Street.

For a full rundown of stock, see: craziemaisie.co.uk

3. Stock

For a full rundown of stock, see: craziemaisie.co.uk

Crazie Maisie specialises in model railways.

4. Modelling

Crazie Maisie specialises in model railways.

