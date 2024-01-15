Take a look inside Mansfield’s newest dog grooming business – promising the “perfect pamper” for your pups.

Lisa Reavill, who retrained to be a dog groomer after being made redundant from her office job of thirty years following the coronavirus pandemic, has shared her “joy” at opening the Newgate Lane business.

Lisa recently trained at Dog-a-Holic Grooming Academy, Hucknall, with Amanda Draper.

She is now a fully qualified dog groomer.

She said: “I just love dogs and I have always wanted to work with dogs.

“Now I get to do that each day. I am so excited to start this new chapter.

“Thank you everyone who has given us good wishes – and thank you to all our customers.”

The new business could not have come at a “better time” for the dog lover, as in September 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But “thankfully” after a gruelling 12 months of treatment – including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy – Lisa said she is “thrilled” to share that she had her first mammogram with “no signs of disease” discovered.

Lisa, who has two dogs – one of which is a Romanian rescue dog from Cuckney-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue – said the ‘health scare’ encouraged her to start a new business and follow her dream.

The shop is located at 1A Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

Readers can contact the business by calling 07872 145937 or via emailing [email protected]

