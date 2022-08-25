Number of companies in Nottinghamshire passes 60,000 milestone for the first time
Latest figures have revealed that, for the first time, Nottinghamshire is home to more than 60,000 companies – highlighting its popularity as a place to do business.
There are now 60,967 businesses registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
This latest milestone follows Nottinghamshire achieving a record year for company formations during 2021, when 8,810 new businesses were set up, against the challenging economic backdrop of the pandemic.
John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that Nottinghamshire has achieved this important milestone.
“This underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for new business ventures.
“There’s a thriving tech sector and range of accommodation for all sizes and stages of business, including co-working spaces and tech hubs.
“Graduates from the two universities within the county also bolster the already large skilled workforce on offer to employers.”
Inform Direct highlighted the county’s location in the centre of the country – within four hours’ travelling time of 89 per cent of the UK via ‘first-class’ motorway and rail links – and its ‘excellent’ leisure activities within easy reach, including Sherwood Forest and the Peak District, as key factors in Nottinghamshire’s attraction.
It follows a study earlier this year which named Mansfield as the best English region to start a business.
Marketing training hub School of Marketing found there were 625 new businesses in Mansfield in 2021, compared with 380 which closed, which meant that for every 10 businesses which shut, about 16 more were started.