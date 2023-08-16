News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire franchise named 'best burger' in Mansfield according to Chad readers

We asked Chad readers where to go for a taste of the “best burger” in Mansfield and we were inundated with recommendations for the Nottinghamshire franchise Hungrilla.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

Hungrilla Gourmet Grill, based in Mansfield Woodhouse, specialises in gourmet burgers, loaded fries, chicken and milkshakes.

The Woodhouse Road restaurant began welcoming customers in April 2021 and has flourished ever since.

As a Mansfield resident himself, Hasan Dursun, co-owner and chef, said it means a lot to have started up a business in his home town.

Hayley Kerry shared this photo of her food, as Hungrilla got her vote for the best burger in Mansfield.Hayley Kerry shared this photo of her food, as Hungrilla got her vote for the best burger in Mansfield.
Hayley Kerry shared this photo of her food, as Hungrilla got her vote for the best burger in Mansfield.
When speaking to your Chad of the launch, he said: “The best thing about Mansfield is the people.”

The business is now a firm favourite for meat-lovers and vegans alike – having branched out into Wollaton with plans for a third in Chesterfield.

Among the most popular dishes on the menu, Hasan, said a customer favourite is the ‘Cheesfield Town beef burger’

Co-owner and chef Hasan Dursun preparing one of the business' popular burgers.Co-owner and chef Hasan Dursun preparing one of the business' popular burgers.
Co-owner and chef Hasan Dursun preparing one of the business' popular burgers.
– featuring two 11oz burger patties, caramelised onions, triple cheese, salad, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce.

The restaurant has received a flurry of positive reviews from customers, with more than 5,000 likes on Facebook and Instagram combined.

Chad readers were quick to nominate the business.

Julian Stevens, commenting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – said Hungrilla does the best burgers in the area.

Staff outside Hungrilla Gourmet Grill restaurant in Mansfield Woodhouse.Staff outside Hungrilla Gourmet Grill restaurant in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Staff outside Hungrilla Gourmet Grill restaurant in Mansfield Woodhouse.

He said: “Hungrilla by a country mile. I had skin on crispy fries with smashed burger patty and it was mega as always.”

James Robinson said: “Hungrilla Gourmet Grill Takeaway is by far the best in Mansfield.

“Hassan and his team are so welcoming.”

Nat Fadden, Rachel Foster, Sophie Moore and countless others agreed.

For more information about the business and its burgers, visit fb.com/HungrillaUK

