North Notts farming income falls to record low

The National Farmers’ Union said 2020 was a challenging year for the industry, with farms across England losing more than £1 billion in revenue.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures show the total income from farming in North Nottinghamshire was estimated to be about £41.1 million in 2020.

This was a real-terms fall of 25 per cent from 2019, when income was £55.1m.

Across England, total income within the agriculture industry fell to £2.6 billion in 2020 – a drop of £1.1bn when adjusted for inflation.

The NFU said the figures show the ‘significant disruption’ caused by Covid-19.

An NFU spokesman said: “Many farms lost their entire market overnight, particularly those who supplied the out of home market at home or abroad, and saw prices fall due to lower demand.

“Many farm businesses who had diversified, for example by owning a bed-and-breakfast or hosting other leisure activities, found those closed due to restrictions.

“This disruption, alongside rising input costs and ongoing labour challenges, made 2020 a significantly challenging year and highlights the volatility farmers face year-on-year.”

Output

The value of crop output from farms across England fell to £7.6bn in 2020 – the lowest level since 2007.

In North Nottinghamshire, it dropped from £134.1m in 2019 to £105m last year.

Meanwhile, the total output from livestock across the region rose from £133.2m to £136.1m over this time.

The Farming Community Network, a charity which supports farming families through difficult times, said that it will be a challenge for some businesses to stay profitable.

Mark Thomas, FCN head of services, said: “Many farm businesses, such as those operating holiday accommodation, have seen a loss of income due to Covid-19.

“This is in addition to the stresses caused by the everyday pressures involved in farming which are often out of farmers’ control, such as adverse weather.

“Farmers benefit from support from consumers, respecting the countryside and farmers’ land, buying locally-sourced, high-quality food and taking advantage of the leisure and tourism opportunities rural Britain has on offer.”