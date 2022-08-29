Residents can learn to live a ‘greener’ life as eco festival comes to Kimberley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will be held at Hall Om Wong park in Kimberley.

The final in a series of Green Festivals run by Broxtowe Borough Council is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, at Hall Om Wong Open Space in Kimberley between 12pm and 3pm.

The festival is free to attend and offers an opportunity for individuals and families to find out how they can make changes to reduce their carbon footprint and learn from leading experts about recycling, composting, climate change, wildflowers, biodiversity and more.

Festival attendees can get involved and will be able to learn about the variety of plants and animals at Hall Om Wong.

Portfolio holder for environment, councillor Helen Skinner, said: “The council is working towards becoming carbon neutral by 2027 and our series of Green Festivals has been about helping us all make small lifestyle changes to reduce our carbon footprint to make a big difference.

“Climate change affects us all and the festivals are an integral part of our Green Futures initiative, providing an essential platform to engage residents and inform future generations about the importance of living sustainably.

“The festivals make it easy to adopt positive behaviours and encourage attendees to create a greener borough through the strength of community.

“The turnout at our previous events has been fantastic and it’s been great to see the interest and passion of local residents wanting to do their bit.

“I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

You can access Hall Om Wong open space via Eastwood Road in Kimberley.

The rainbow one, amberline and 27 bus services also travel directly past the open space.

Visitors are urged to use sustainable transport if possible to travel to and from the festival.