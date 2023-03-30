New resource to help food business operators meet legal obligations launched

The resource hub has been created as a joint project by the British Sandwich & Food to Go, The Café Life Association, The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association and others and is being provided free of charge to the associations' membership. Non-members can obtain the guide for an annual subscription of £45, which includes updates.

Aimed at helping busy operators break through the jargon barrier, the Mint Guide has a wealth of up to the minute guidance on everything from food safety and labelling to training and employment advice, all presented in a simple, straightforward manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Winship, director responsible for managing all three associations, said: “This is a resource we have been working on for some time and we are very pleased to announce its launch.

The Mint Guide.

“As you can imagine, it's taken a collaborative effort with our partners and many stakeholders to pull together something as insightful as this. So, we can’t wait to share its worth with our members as well as any other operators looking for down-to-earth advice to help them conform with the many legal and legislative policies food businesses face these days.

“Across the whole hub, we have tried our very best to break down the jargon and make this as easy to read and simple to use as possible for businesses to meet their obligations. We know, especially in the ongoing climate of change in our industry, that many individuals and businesses just don’t have the time to stop and read pages and pages of legal speak – we really hope the Mint Guide will make compliance easier for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members and subscribers will also be kept up to date with legislative changes likely to affect their businesses as well as revises to chapters of the guide.

The resource which is aimed at any restaurant, food-to-go establishment or delivery business can be accessed online at themintguide.co.uk from as little as £3.75 a month, but retailers can enjoy the protection, access to helplines, low-cost training and other benefits of association membership with its MINT MAX plan from £6.25 a month.

Mr Winship said: “There’s a myth that trade associations are just talking shops but, in reality, we provide a lot of support for the industries we represent, not least in making sure their interests are heard by Government. Membership also includes a whole host of access to free technical, and legal advice to cost savings and guidance, such as that provided by the new Mint Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad