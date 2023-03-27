Broxtowe Borough Council submitted a bid as part of a consortium led by the Midland Net Zero Hub.

The fund will help the council to tackle the difficult challenge of retrofitting properties within one of the borough’s conservation areas, whilst also reducing fuel poverty.

Improvements will vary from property to property and measures will include external wall insulation, internal wall insulation, loft insulation, floor insulation, ventilation and low energy lighting.

Tenants whose property will benefit from improvements will be notified by the council directly.

Leader of the council Milan Radulovic said: ‘I’m delighted to hear the news that Broxtowe has been successful in its bid for the Decarbonisation Fund.

“This will help address much needed improvements to properties in Eastwood, helping us tackle the climate change crisis as well as improving the energy efficiency of these homes which residents will feel the benefit of.”

In July 2019, the council declared a 'Climate Change Emergency' and committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027 for its own operations, and a Climate Change and Green Futures Delivery Programme was developed.