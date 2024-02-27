News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

New figures reveal Mansfield has one of the highest rates of business deaths per 1,000 in the UK

New research has revealed that Mansfield had one of the highest percentages of business deaths per 1,000 enterprises in 2023.
By John Smith
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The research, carried out by Utility Bidder, has revealed the UK towns and cities with the most business deaths in 2023, as well as the number of business deaths per 1,000 enterprises.

Mansfield had 530 business deaths last year which did not see it make the top 10 for the most overall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in terms of deaths per 1,000 businesses, it was a worryingly different story with Mansfield placing third on the list with an average of 157.7 business deaths per 1,000 businesses.

Most Popular
Mansfield has seen a big rise in the number of business deaths in the last five years. Photo: SubmittedMansfield has seen a big rise in the number of business deaths in the last five years. Photo: Submitted
Mansfield has seen a big rise in the number of business deaths in the last five years. Photo: Submitted

Only Wolverhampton, with 179.5 and the London borough of Newham, with 159.4, had a higher rate of attrition per 1,000 businesses last year.

Read More
Green light for Mansfield business park despite fears over HGVs and overbearing ...

Mansfield also suffered the second-biggest climb in the number of business deaths in the last five years, up from 218 in 2018 to 530 last year – an increase of 125.5 per cent.

Only Wyre Forest, which saw business death rates climb 145.5 per cent from 220 to 540, saw a bigger increase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Utility Bidder says it’s ‘not all doom and gloom’ for Mansfield though, as the local town centre ‘has recently received a significant investment from the Government to help appeal more to visitors’.

According to the data, the industry of professional, scientific, and technical activities has the highest number of business deaths, totalling 37,490 in 2023.

This industry encompasses a range of business types, with everything from advertising and market research to accounting and bookkeeping.

Construction was second with 35,095 business deaths, followed by business administration and support services with 27,565.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The industry that has seen the biggest change, however, in the last five years is agriculture, forestry, and fishing with 94.98 per cent increase in business deaths.

Real estate was next with a 61.95 per cent increas, blamed mainly on the fluctuating UK housing market in recent years.

Retail was third on the list with a 41.2 per cent increase in business deaths, even though the retail sector has seen one of the highest numbers of businesses closing down, it’s percentage is lower due to the size of the sector overall.

Related topics:MansfieldGovernmentLondon