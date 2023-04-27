Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative, operating in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties.

The society already serves nearby communities, with food stores in Clipstone, Worksop and Retford, and through a travel branch and funeral home in Retford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Co-op, on land where a former car garage stood on Hett’s Lane, will open its doors on Thursday, May 4, at 7am, offering a range of local products, membership and community schemes.

Lincolnshire Co-op is located on Hett's Lane, Warsop.

Worth £1.5m, the food store plans were submitted in 2020 by Framework Architects on behalf of the Co-operative chain, with the aim of launching a “top-up shop” for the community.

Open daily, from 7am-10pm, the store has been developed with 21 parking spaces and brings 15 jobs to the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rik Greig, member engagement manager, said: “We’re excited to connect with the community in Warsop, and welcome new members to our growing co-op.

“Together, we hope we can contribute to the local economy and support good causes, all while offering a valued service and delivering great member benefits.”

The Warsop Co-op will offer a soft plastic recycling service, takeaway Costa Coffee, and a range of groceries, including freshly baked goods from Gadsby’s, based in Southwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products such as beer from Milestone Brewery in Cromwell and Pheasantry Brewery in East Markham are part of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range.

The range is made up of a variety of locally sourced items, from greeting cards to jam.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Co-op said all members can collect dividend on the majority of products for sale, including branded goods, and they also get access to a range of exclusive offers and events.

The local co-operative’s Community Champions scheme sees hundreds of charities benefit from thousands of pounds each year, and a donation is made each time a member shops with their dividend card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until Saturday, June 3, Co-op shoppers will be fundraising for Bassetlaw Hospice.