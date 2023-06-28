Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, and Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield and Nottinghamshire Council leader, paid a special visit to BRC Reinforcement’s Sutton site, on Station Road, to see first-hand the innovative work the steel company is doing to produce high quality steel for HS2.

BRC was established in 1908 and is the UK’s largest supplier of steel reinforcement and associated products for concrete.

The business has also provided steel reinforcement for other iconic projects like the second Severn Crossing and Wembley Stadium.

MPs Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley stood with representatives from BRC Reinforcement. Photo: submitted.

HS2 is the largest infrastructure project in Europe and is set to link cities in Scotland with Manchester, Birmingham, and London, via a high-speed rail line. It is a part of the Government’s plans to deliver levelling up and to secure growth and investment in regions like the Midlands.

Many thousands of jobs have been created as a result of HS2, including 1,100 apprenticeships.

Mr Anderson said: “BRC Reinforcement is yet another great example of the amazing businesses we have on our doorstep and one that is contributing supplies to a significant project like HS2.

“I am a major champion of investing in local talent, so I was delighted to meet with workers at BRC Reinforcement and to talk with them about the skills that they have gained at this company.