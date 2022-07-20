MP helps Mansfield business to unveil HQ makeover and launch of two new brands

The Cowens Group was established in Mansfield in 1973 and has its offices on Commercial Gate.

Due to the growth and success of the business, the building has been modernised to cater for its ever-expanding team.

The makeover, which sees more open-place office space created, also marks the addition of two new brands to the group, Cowens Xpress Cover and Cowens Mortgage Solutions.

Coun Ben Bradley, centre, with staff at Cowens.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, was on hand to officially open the new-look premises.

Paul Chaplin, group chief executive officer, said: “It was great to see Coun Bradley again, to open our refurbished offices.

“Like me, he sees the value of a state-of-the-art facility, which helps us attract and retain the highest-quality Mansfield-based staff and enables us to maintain and enhance the best level of service for our clients across the country.’’

Coun Ben Bradley, right, opens the new building for Cowens with Paul Chapman, left, group chief executive officer, and Tony Duckworth, financial planning managing director.

Cowens currently employs more than 70 staff and is well known as a chartered insurance broker and financial planning business.

Cowens Xpress Cover caters for a growing demand for quick, easy and flexible commercial insurance for small to medium-sized enterprises, while Cowens Mortgage Solutions offers impartial mortgage advice with access to the whole market.

Coun Bradley said: “It was a pleasure to open new departments for mortgages and small business insurance at Cowens in Mansfield.

“I was pleased to be invited back, having launched their new building and branding here four years ago.