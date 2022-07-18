Ashfield MP helps innovative company launch new facilty

The Dawsongroup has opened up the Nunn Brook premises, following a rise in demand for its unique products.

Its new facility was officially opened by Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, and Rod Benham, managing director of Dawsongroup Temperature Controlled Solutions.

They were joined for the official cutting of the ribbon by Chris Allen, general manager of its Tectoniks specialist inflatables company, and the inflatables team, as well as the service team and mobile engineers, all of whom are based at the new site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (right) with Rod Benham, Managing Director of Dawsongroup Temperature Control Solutions.

Dawsongroup Process and Climate Control, which offers fully maintained rental solutions for planned and unplanned cooling and heating projects, is located at the new site where there is also space for new products including inflatable structures, chilled storage and robotics.

The company’s customers will be able to visit for a robotics demonstration or a trial of the inflatables, such as the award-winning Temp°store.

The innovative Temp°store is a temperature-controlled, inflatable building which can be used to provide life-saving cold storage for disaster relief and aid projects.

It was created by combining inflatable structure technology with temperature-controlled storage capability by the team at Tectoniks.

The innovative Temp°store design and success in the humanitarian and global development sector provided the winning requirements for the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Dawnsongroup has said that, with the latest expansion to the new site in Sutton, and the growth of the business ‘continuing for the foreseeable future’, that ‘there are ample employment opportunities for anyone interested in innovative technology’.

Mr Benham said: “We needed the additional site to develop and showcase our new range of products, all of which are proving successful.

“It is also helping to amplify our presence in the chilled storage, robotics and inflatables marketplace. As the business continues to grow, we are looking forward to increasing our staff as well.”