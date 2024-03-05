Menopausal event to mark International Women's Day at Mansfield care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place from 10:30am to 11:30am on March 8 at Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield.

It reflects Lidder Care's commitment to the well-being of its team members, residents, relatives, and the wider community.

Head of wellbeing and operations, Aman Lidder, said: “Implementing a wellbeing programme for employees in settings such as residential care homes is crucial for nurturing a supportive and healthy work environment.

Staff and visitors at a 20th year celebration for the care home in 2023.

“Such programmes offer numerous positive benefits, including reducing stress levels, improving morale and enhancing job satisfaction among our team members.”

He added: “By providing access to resources such as wellness activities, one-to-one wellbeing meetings, menopause talks, and dementia workshops and focusing on training key individuals as mental health first aiders, employees are better equipped to cope with the emotional and physical demands of their roles.”

Doctor Lindsey Thomas, a general practitioner and specialist in menopause from the British Menopause Society, will lead the talk.

Doctor Thomas brings a wealth of experience from her work in both the NHS and private sector at Myla Health, where she is dedicated to empowering women to thrive in midlife through education and holistic care.

The menopause information event will cover topics such as understanding the menopause, managing symptoms, expert advice, and a Q&A session to address any queries from attendees.

Additionally, attendees will be able to learn more about Myla Health, a network of women's health specialists providing clinical care and menopause support in the workplace.

“At Lidder Care, we recognise the importance of supporting our employees through every stage of life,” says Aman Lidder.

He added: “The menopause can be a challenging time for many women, and we are committed to providing resources and support to help them navigate this phase with confidence and understanding.

“We believe that investing in the well-being of our employees not only enhances their quality of life but also strengthens our organisation as a whole.

“By providing support and resources, we empower our staff to perform at their best and deliver exceptional care to our residents and their families.”