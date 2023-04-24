Meet the Mansfield fitness coach 'shedding' light on gut health
A Mansfield wellness and fitness coach is raising awareness of the importance of “gut health” with weekly exercise classes and nutritional advice, encouraging people to get in touch with their gut.
Ulrika Almqvist, a fitness instructor of 10 years, is originally from Sweden, but lives in Mansfield.
Ulrika teaches several exercise classes, including zumba, and has an NVQ level three in fitness pilates and personal training.
Along with fitness classes, Ulrika said her focus is to help clients achieve better “gut health”, by educating people about the importance of correct nutrition, exercise, and appropriate use of supplementation.
She said: “Gut health is something I am very passionate about. It is not just about losing weight, but it is about how you feel in yourself.
“Tackling gut health has wider health benefits too, such as improving sleep and alleviating anxiety.”
The fitness coach runs a 21-day gut reset plan, which she said can be “life-changing” for clients.
Ulrika said the plan includes group work, supplements, and educational advice, along with specialist guidance and resources.
Her focus on “gut health” follows national statistics revealing a third of the UK population has suffered from stomach issues in the past year.
One satisfied client who praised Ulrika’s “support” and “guidance” is Katie Page, a Mansfield civil funeral celebrant, who recently completed the 21-day gut reset programme.
Katie, who suffers from irritable bowel syndrome, autoimmune deficiency and chronic inflammation, said: “It has been a great help with many of my symptoms.
“The bloating went and I had more energy. I felt an improvement in my wellbeing.
“My brain fog cleared, stomach issues improved and my IBS symptoms eased. It alleviated menopausal symptoms too.
“I will do another one soon. I learned all about vitamins, nutrition, and supplements. It was a game-changer.
“Yes, you do have to maintain lifestyle changes but it is a manageable process and can be implemented with the tools provided.
“Ulrika provides aftercare advice too, including recipes and peer support.”
Ulrika said exercise and nutrition “work hand in hand” when it comes to gut health and general wellbeing.
More information about weekly Mansfield classes and programmes run by Ulrika can be found on her website at fitnesswithulrika.com