Mansfield's Mark Leeson crowned 'international hairdresser of the year' as part of industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield hairdresser Mark Leeson has won the title of International Hairdresser of the Year 2024 at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards (AHIA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia’s leading creatives enjoyed celebrations at The Star, Sydney, earlier this month, for the annual gala night, where hairdressing powerhouse Mark Leeson was named with this prized honour, reinforcing his position as a global hair industry leader.

Linda Woodhead, Mocha Group Owner/Publisher, was “thrilled” to recognise Mark’s expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Mark continues to inspire and innovate the hair industry throughout the world.

Mark Leeson from Mansfield.

“He is consistently looked to globally as an innovator in technique, trend and service and we are delighted to honour him for the second year running – a remarkable testament to his talent and commitment.

“We are so thankful for his contributions.”

Mark is Global Ambassador for Revlon Professional and has notched up many of the most prized accolades in the hair world alongside co-owner and Creative Director of Mark Leeson, Richard Darby, and his prolific art team.

Mark said: “This is a very special win, not just for myself but for my whole team who are truly world class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year marks 40 years since I started my career and if you’d said at the beginning I’d be picking up an award for International Hairdresser of the Year for the second time in a row, I’m not sure I would have believed you.

“It goes to show that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything.

“Hairdressing is an incredible career choice, which offers opportunities beyond your wildest dreams. I’m proud to represent the UK around the

world.”

Since his distinctive style saw him scoop the coveted British Hairdresser of the Year trophy in 2014, Mark has picked up almost every other title going, including International Hairdresser of the Year at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards (AHIA) 2023 and as Artistic Team of the Year at both the International Hairdressing Awards and the British Hairdressing Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark’s career began in the 1980s and sees him today running one of the country’s most successful ‘super salons’.

Mark Leeson Mansfield offers the ultimate hairdressing experience – a luxurious and tranquil setting in which clients can enjoy top-to-toe treatments, carried out in a space spanning over 3,000 square feet.

Today, Mark trains, mentors and showcases his work all around the world.