Dogs making friends for life at Mansfield Doggy Day Care Centre.

Following an inspection by the environmental health and licensing department at Mansfield District Council, Mansfield Doggy Day Care Centre has received the maximum gold standard five-star rating.

For the first two years of being open, as per the council’s policy, the business was only previously able to achieve a maximum of four stars.

Now, after having their licence renewed, owners Nathan Edge and Emma Fotheringham said they are “delighted” to finally receive the top rating.

Co-owner Emma Fotheringham.

Nathan said: “We’re delighted to announce that following our inspection from the licensing department, we have now been awarded the gold standard five-star rating.

“Although for the first two years we could only reach a maximum of four stars due to the length of time we had been open, we have always set our standards at following the five-star standard to provide the best care possible for your dogs, and now we finally have that sparkling fifth star officially.”

The owners said they would like to thank all the staff who have worked hard to make it happen.

Nathan said: “Emma and I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to our staff for their continuous hard work and dedication.

The centre offers a special babysitting service for dogs.

“Many people believe this job to be a dream, an easy walk in the park, but it’s not quite as straight forward as it may seem.

“Although it’s true we all have an absolute love for dogs and love to be able to work with them, the job still comes with many challenges and hard work, which is sometimes unnoticed behind the scenes.

"We all take our roles incredibly seriously with the responsibility of being trusted with the care of each and every dog.

“We’ve had a lot to compete with in our first two years, battling through a global pandemic and adapting to the business evolving and growing over time – but our wonderful staff have taken it in their stride.”

Co-owner Nathan Edge.

The pooch-loving pair also thanked customers for their understanding and support as the business continues to flourish.

“A big thank you also to our customers,” Nathan added.

“Especially those who have been with us for a while now, who have also been understanding with the changes we’ve made to how our daycare works, trusting that each decision has been made with the dogs best interest at heart and for the sustainability of a new business.”