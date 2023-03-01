The company’s health clubs across the UK will join many other businesses, including Cineworld, EE, Domino’s and Halfords, in offering discounts to these key workers. They will be entitled to exclusive membership rates across all Bannatyne locations.

Blue Light Card is the leading discount service for these sectors, with more than 3.2 million members.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: “This is a great opportunity for our health clubs to support the fantastic efforts of some of our key workers.

“Blue Light Card is a great initiative, supported by many household name companies and I am proud that the Bannatyne Group is now part of it.”

Ross Hall-Galley, Commercial Director at Blue Light Card, said: “As our members continue to go above and beyond to keep our communities safe, healthy and supported - we are pleased to work with The Bannatyne Group to offer our members this exclusive discount.”