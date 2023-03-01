Mansfield MP highlights #LetGirlsPlay campaign with headteachers across Mansfield

The campaign was launched following the stunning success of the Lionesses in winning the 2022 Euros.

As part of this campaign, the FA has launched an ambitious strategy for all girls to have equal access to football in schools and clubs in 2024. In the letter, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, expressed his support for the campaign and the ambitious strategy outlined by the FA.

In order to bring attention to this campaign, the FA and Barclays are determined to get as many girls as possible across the country all playing football on the same day. This will happen on Wednesday 8th March on what is being called the #LetGirlsPlay Biggest Ever Football Session.

Coun Ben Bradley with the men's FA Cup.

In his letter to headteachers, Coun Bradley highlighted March 8 in particular and encouraged all local secondary schools to take part in the day.

Coun Bradley said: “It was amazing to see the success of the Lionesses last summer and watch them winning the Euros in spectacular fashion. The whole country was rightly behind our girls and the win highlighted how many young girls do not have the same opportunity to play football as boys.’

“That is why I am very happy to support the FA’s #LetGirlsPlay campaign that seeks to ensure all girls have equal access to football in schools and clubs. This campaign will not only help ensure fairness for young girls across the country but will also develop our national game making future success more likely.’

“A key part of this campaign is the Biggest Ever Football Session on the 8th March where the FA wants to have as many girls as possible playing football in school on the same day. I was very pleased to write to local secondary school headteachers across Mansfield and Warsop to not only make them aware of this session, but also to encourage all local schools to take part in this amazing initiative.’