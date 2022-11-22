Hungrilla Gourmet Grill specialises in gourmet burgers, loaded fries, chicken and milkshakes.

The Woodhouse Road restaurant began welcoming customers in April 2021 and has flourished ever since –becoming a firm favourite for meat-lovers and vegans alike.

Now, what started out as one chef’s passion for cooking burgers looks set to become a successful chain, with another restaurant having opened in Wollaton and plans for a third in Chesterfield.

Staff outside Hungrilla Gourmet Grill restaurant in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Hasan Dursun, co-owner and chef, said: “When we first opened up in Mansfield, it was amazing.

“We were actually running out of stock by 6pm on the first day and there was never-ending queue for about four or five hours. It was just mad for the first three months, really, with no end of queues.

“Business has been been steady ever since and we get a lot of people coming from all over – we even had one food blogger come all the way from London – so it makes sense to branch out.”

The restaurant has received a flurry of positive reviews from customers over the last 15 months, with more than 4,300 likes on Facebook and Instagram.

A 'Cheesefield Town' burger, with chips and dips.

Among the most popular dishes on the menu, Hasan said, is the ‘Cheesfield Town beef burger’ – featuring two 11oz burger patties, caramelised onions, triple cheese, salad, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce.

The restaurant also offers a range of tasty options for non-meat eaters, including the ‘Vegan Swiss Veggie Burger’ with Moving Mountains vegan patty, grilled mushroom, caramelised onion, fried red pepper and salsa relish.

Hasan said: “We’ve been very successful and a lot of people love our burgers – some have said they are the best they’ve ever eaten.”

Co-owner and chef Hasan Dursun lovingly preparing a burger.

As a Mansfield resident himself, Hasan said it means a lot to have started up a business in his home town.

“The best thing about Mansfield is the people,” he added.

“They’re such nice, friendly people and we’ve had a lot of backing and support. It’s a real community.

“And when we have a few more restaurants open it’ll be great to say that it all started here in Mansfield.”

A mouthwatering 'Steak Burger' at Hungrilla.

Visit Hungrilla Gourmet Grill’s website to place an order here or follow the restaurant on Facebook here.

Your Chad would like to clarify Hungrilla is currently rated five out of five, very good, for food hygiene standards, and not as mistakenly published on chad.co.uk recently.

This error was based on information supplied from Mansfield Council.

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said: “We can confirm this outlet was last inspected by the council on September 21, 2021, and awarded five stars.

“Due to a data glitch in information we pass to the Food Standards Agency, listings for some local businesses on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme were temporarily interrupted and some of the scores were inaccurate for a couple of days.

“As soon as we were made aware of this, we quickly rectified the situation. We can only apologise for this IT glitch and any inconvenience it may have caused.”

Inside the Hungrilla Gourmet Grill restaurant.