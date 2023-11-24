Mansfield Woodhouse man launches bespoke business inspired by UK trails

A Mansfield Woodhouse man who launched a business after post-coronavirus redundancy hails hiking as the “greatest inspiration” for his bespoke metal designs.

Matthew Usherwood, aged 35, launched his family-run business Metal Trail – metaltrail.co.uk – after being made redundant from his former job.

Metal Trail consists of bespoke metal art pieces designed by Matthew and then manufactured in a Derbyshire studio, inspired by trails across the country and commissioned by walkers.

Raised in Derbyshire, having moved from London as a child, Matthew said the East Midlands is home.

Matthew Usherwood with one of his bespoke metal designs.

He said: “After university, I knew I wanted to live in the area so I moved to Mansfield Woodhouse with my two young kids, and worked for a local business.”

But unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic – Matthew faced redundancy and turned to nature for much-needed inspiration.

He said previous work with a tour company gave him the contacts and business knowledge to launch the project.

He said: “I am really passionate about designs being manufactured and sourced locally, so – it felt very important for my business to be here.”

Matthew said Robin Hood Way, a Midlands footpath, was one of his favourite places to visit during lockdowns in previous years as part of his daily exercise routine.

He added: “It was admiring the local landscape and the beauty of these walks, all on our doorstep, that really gave me the push to turn this from an idea into a business.”

This year, Matthew has faced two job losses which he said has brought his business centre stage.