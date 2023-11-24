Mansfield Woodhouse man launches bespoke business inspired by UK trails
Matthew Usherwood, aged 35, launched his family-run business Metal Trail – metaltrail.co.uk – after being made redundant from his former job.
Metal Trail consists of bespoke metal art pieces designed by Matthew and then manufactured in a Derbyshire studio, inspired by trails across the country and commissioned by walkers.
Raised in Derbyshire, having moved from London as a child, Matthew said the East Midlands is home.
He said: “After university, I knew I wanted to live in the area so I moved to Mansfield Woodhouse with my two young kids, and worked for a local business.”
But unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic – Matthew faced redundancy and turned to nature for much-needed inspiration.
He said previous work with a tour company gave him the contacts and business knowledge to launch the project.
He said: “I am really passionate about designs being manufactured and sourced locally, so – it felt very important for my business to be here.”
Matthew said Robin Hood Way, a Midlands footpath, was one of his favourite places to visit during lockdowns in previous years as part of his daily exercise routine.
He added: “It was admiring the local landscape and the beauty of these walks, all on our doorstep, that really gave me the push to turn this from an idea into a business.”
This year, Matthew has faced two job losses which he said has brought his business centre stage.
“I am able to focus on Metal Trail and give it the focus it needs,” he said.