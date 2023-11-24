News you can trust since 1952
Photos: A look inside Mansfield Library's community Christmas market

Mansfield Library hosted a Christmas market for the community – as residents were encouraged to “support small businesses” and “shop local” for the festive period.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT

The team at Mansfield Library, located at Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town centre, encouraged the community to “shop and support” local businesses with a free-entry Christmas market event.

Visitors were able to browse stalls, engage in activities and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, November 18.

Here is a look inside the festive event…

Christmas fair at Mansfield Library, here is wreath maker Teri Mills.

1. Wreath maker

Christmas fair at Mansfield Library, here is wreath maker Teri Mills. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Hundreds flocked to the library for festive fun.

2. Christmas Fair at the Library,

Hundreds flocked to the library for festive fun. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Here is crochet worker Beth Harvey on a Christmas stall.

3. Christmas crafting

Here is crochet worker Beth Harvey on a Christmas stall. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Clare Yates and Sian Bullen at Mansfield Library.

4. Community

Clare Yates and Sian Bullen at Mansfield Library. Photo: Jason Chadwick

