Photos: A look inside Mansfield Library's community Christmas market
Mansfield Library hosted a Christmas market for the community – as residents were encouraged to “support small businesses” and “shop local” for the festive period.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT
The team at Mansfield Library, located at Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town centre, encouraged the community to “shop and support” local businesses with a free-entry Christmas market event.
Visitors were able to browse stalls, engage in activities and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, November 18.
Here is a look inside the festive event…
