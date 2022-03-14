David Torrington runs Sky Recruitment Solutions, a company with an office on Queen Street, Mansfield, as well as in Ripley and Derby.

He believes the current difficulties in recruiting suitable candidates across many industries will get much worse unless drastic action is taken.

Although he recognises Brexit may have partially caused the current record 1.2 million job vacancies in the UK, Mr Torrington has concerns the furlough system may have inadvertently helped create skills shortages as well as causing some, particularly the younger generation, to become disenchanted with the workplace.

David Torrington has encouraged the Government to address the skills shortages that have developed over the pandemic. Credit: Cactus Images Limited

He believes the furlough system, which allowed people to be paid while not working during the Covid-19 pandemic, was an essential lifeline for millions, but has resulted in many people effectively losing their desire to work.

Many younger people have delayed their career ambitions and, at the other end of the age spectrum, more over-50s than normal have opted to leave the job market altogether after emerging from furlough.

He said this has led to a ‘skills pandemic’ – a huge skills gap that the UK may struggle to address unless other avenues are explored to help employers fill roles.

He said: “Furlough was a great concession by the Government at the time, but recruiters are now paying a heavy price.

“Through no fault of its own, the system has created problems, leading to the current shortage of workers, particularly skilled workers.

“Across the board, the furlough system has turned the tables on the job market. Instead of it helping to retain workers with skills and potential, it has created a skills pandemic.

“Flexible working and working from home used to be a privilege, but now it is expected and often demanded.

“If employers refuse to bow to these new demands, people are quite simply choosing not to work at all, or are remaining in roles they may not be entirely happy with, but which offer more flexibillity.

“This is the worst crisis in recruitment I have seen and the Government urgently needs to wake up to the problem and take some meaningful action.”

Mentoring

Mr Torrington said the idea of educating through mentoring was needed, not only to equip young people with workplace skills, but to also convince their families gaining skills was a good idea.

He said: “I frequently go into schools and colleges to support their careers programmes, but my influence stops the moment I’ve left the building. Input from industry leaders like me needs further reinforcement outside of these institutions with a dedicated mentorship drive by the Government.

“The alternative is what we are seeing now: young people without skills, a mass exit from the workplace by older, skilled workers and a growing sense of entitlement from many who remain in jobs.”

Sky Recruitment Solutions, and its Nottingham-based sister company Capella Professional, have nevertheless experienced record growth and turnover since the pandemic started.

The business has grown from three offices and eight staff in 2020 to eight offices and 35 staff today. Mr Torrington expects this to rise to 10 offices and 50 staff before the end of the year.