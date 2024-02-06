Mansfield pub is 'levelling up' with launch of second-floor live music venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prior’s Well Brewery has a stage and large PA system with a bar to cater for up to 350 customers on its second floor – branded ‘Upper Level @ Prior’s Well Brewery’.

DJ Gary Newey, also known as DJ Arockalypse who regularly hosts rock and metal nights at The Bridge Tavern, along with Tom Jervis who used to run The Intake pub on Kirkland Avenue, is bringing live music to Prior’s Well Brewery – owned by Philip Scotney.

Gary said: “Everybody knows how much Mansfield has been crying out for this kind of entertainment since The Intake and Town Mill closed, and they are passionate about bringing it back.

“Tom organised two successful test events last year which made it clear the desire for live music in Mansfield.”

The promoters said they are keen to support grassroots and touring artists, ensuring they are rewarded properly for their work.

Gary said patrons get good value pricing to ensure the success of this project, with tickets starting from only £6 to see three bands.

He added: “We are just keen for people to make the most of this opportunity.”

Tickets for upcoming shows can be found on Upper Level @ Prior’s Well Facebook page at www.fb.com/upperlevelpriorswell?locale=en_GB