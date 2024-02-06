News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield pub is 'levelling up' with launch of second-floor live music venue

A pub and brewery in Mansfield has been kitted out with gig equipment to host live music events for hundreds of fans.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Prior’s Well Brewery has a stage and large PA system with a bar to cater for up to 350 customers on its second floor – branded ‘Upper Level @ Prior’s Well Brewery’.

DJ Gary Newey, also known as DJ Arockalypse who regularly hosts rock and metal nights at The Bridge Tavern, along with Tom Jervis who used to run The Intake pub on Kirkland Avenue, is bringing live music to Prior’s Well Brewery – owned by Philip Scotney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary said: “Everybody knows how much Mansfield has been crying out for this kind of entertainment since The Intake and Town Mill closed, and they are passionate about bringing it back.

Most Popular
Upper Level at Prior's Well Brewery, Mansfield.Upper Level at Prior's Well Brewery, Mansfield.
Upper Level at Prior's Well Brewery, Mansfield.
Read More
'Caring and inclusive' village school maintains record of 'Good' Ofsted ratings

“Tom organised two successful test events last year which made it clear the desire for live music in Mansfield.”

The promoters said they are keen to support grassroots and touring artists, ensuring they are rewarded properly for their work.

Gary said patrons get good value pricing to ensure the success of this project, with tickets starting from only £6 to see three bands.

The upper level has a capacity of 350 customers.The upper level has a capacity of 350 customers.
The upper level has a capacity of 350 customers.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We are just keen for people to make the most of this opportunity.”

Tickets for upcoming shows can be found on Upper Level @ Prior’s Well Facebook page at www.fb.com/upperlevelpriorswell?locale=en_GB

The first live show of the year is on Saturday, February 17 where slam band Swarms – who played at Bloodstock festival in Derbyshire last year – take to the stage supported by Metalcore acts Kaparilon and We Are Sovereign who have recently featured on Kerrang! radio.

Related topics:MansfieldTickets