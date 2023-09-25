News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man appointed as new IT technician at growing Derbyshire company

Derby-based IT and telecoms support company Link ICT has appointed a further IT support technician as a result of growth from the education sector.
By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Connor Staton, who lives in Mansfield, joins the company having gained three years experience working on a graduate programme following his graduation from Sheffield Hallam University where he gained a bachelors degree in computer networks.

In his new role, Connor will provide on-site IT support expertise to Link ICT school clients based in Chesterfield and north Nottinghamshire.

Link ICT have appointed Mansfield man Connor Stanton as their new IT technician. Photo: Link ICTLink ICT have appointed Mansfield man Connor Stanton as their new IT technician. Photo: Link ICT
Commenting on his new appointment, Connor said: “A lot of IT support roles are based at a single office with little interaction with hardware and setup.

"This role is more complex and as well as being on the front line supporting users whilst on site, I will also deal with a more diverse range of hardware and software which will allow me to learn a range of new skills.”

