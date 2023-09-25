Mansfield man appointed as new IT technician at growing Derbyshire company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Staton, who lives in Mansfield, joins the company having gained three years experience working on a graduate programme following his graduation from Sheffield Hallam University where he gained a bachelors degree in computer networks.

In his new role, Connor will provide on-site IT support expertise to Link ICT school clients based in Chesterfield and north Nottinghamshire.

Link ICT have appointed Mansfield man Connor Stanton as their new IT technician. Photo: Link ICT

Commenting on his new appointment, Connor said: “A lot of IT support roles are based at a single office with little interaction with hardware and setup.