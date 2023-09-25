Mansfield man appointed as new IT technician at growing Derbyshire company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Connor Staton, who lives in Mansfield, joins the company having gained three years experience working on a graduate programme following his graduation from Sheffield Hallam University where he gained a bachelors degree in computer networks.
In his new role, Connor will provide on-site IT support expertise to Link ICT school clients based in Chesterfield and north Nottinghamshire.
Commenting on his new appointment, Connor said: “A lot of IT support roles are based at a single office with little interaction with hardware and setup.
"This role is more complex and as well as being on the front line supporting users whilst on site, I will also deal with a more diverse range of hardware and software which will allow me to learn a range of new skills.”