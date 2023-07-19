Mansfield law firm advises on acquisition of Pinxton stone products manufacturer

The business, which boasts a range of quality architectural cast stone dressings and concrete solutions, has been acquired by Nene Capital, which will now look to accelerate the business’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

Primarily investing in UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises, Nene Capital concentrates on realising long-term value and maintains an active role in commercial operations to support the delivery of strong financial outcomes

Founded in 2011, Serene Stone, of Brookhill Road, Pinxton, has been involved in the design and supply of stone materials for highly bespoke projects across the luxury housing and commercial markets.

Andrew Fielder, head of Banner Jones’ business legal services department. (Photo by: Banner Jones)

As part of the deal, Andrew Fielder, head of Banner Jones’ business legal services department, supported by colleague and employment law expert Katie Ash, advised the sellers on the transactional sale.