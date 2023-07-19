News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield law firm advises on acquisition of Pinxton stone products manufacturer

Members of Banner Jones’ business legal services department have acted for the shareholders in the sale of Pinxton-based stone products manufacturer Serene Stone’s shares to Nene Capital.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read

The business, which boasts a range of quality architectural cast stone dressings and concrete solutions, has been acquired by Nene Capital, which will now look to accelerate the business’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

Primarily investing in UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises, Nene Capital concentrates on realising long-term value and maintains an active role in commercial operations to support the delivery of strong financial outcomes

Founded in 2011, Serene Stone, of Brookhill Road, Pinxton, has been involved in the design and supply of stone materials for highly bespoke projects across the luxury housing and commercial markets.

Andrew Fielder, head of Banner Jones’ business legal services department. (Photo by: Banner Jones)
As part of the deal, Andrew Fielder, head of Banner Jones’ business legal services department, supported by colleague and employment law expert Katie Ash, advised the sellers on the transactional sale.

Banner Jones has an office on Union Street, Mansfield.

