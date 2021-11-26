Mansfield furniture specialist secures contract for 4,000 kitchen items

Deanestor, a furniture and fitout specialist, has won its second contract to provide bespoke kitchens for Grainger, one of the UK’s largest listed residential landlords.

The tender, awarded by main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, is for the manufacture and installation of 261 high-specification kitchens for a new £64 million residential development in Milton Keynes.

Deanestor, of Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, is making about 4,000 items of furniture for the kitchens for the scheme, which will provide 261 purpose-designed rental homes ranging from studios to one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom duplexes across to eight-storey blocks..

An artist's impression of the new £64 million residential development in Milton Keynes, which Deanestor has won the kitchen contract for.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “We are very pleased to be working with Bowmer + Kirkland on our second Grainger build-to-rent scheme.

“This reaffirms our position as a leading specialist in the supply of contemporary yet long-lasting kitchen solutions to the private rental sector.”

“We offer a complete furniture and fitting-out service for exceptional quality kitchens and are working for some of the UK’s leading private residential developers and contractors on major schemes for both rent and market sale.”

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director.

Robust

Wayne Catterall, Bowmer + Kirkland project manager, said, “We need the kitchens to be robust and durable for the long-term operation of the buildings, to deliver value for the client, and to contribute to an attractive living environment for residents.

“We are confident in Deanestor’s ability to achieve the quality, finish and detailing required for the project and to our programme.”

Deanestor is also providing high-specification kitchens for a build-to-rent scheme for Grainger in Birmingham.

A spokesman said: “Deanestor’s skilled design teams work with developers, architects, and contractors to ensure its kitchens make use of every millimetre of space and enhance open-plan living environments.

“Cabinets are built to last using strong glue and dowel constructions and combine modern materials and the latest manufacturing technology to create stylish kitchens to appeal to tenants and purchasers.

“Deanestor provides high-quality contract furniture solutions for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects – both new build and refurbishment.

“It offers bespoke design services to meet specific project requirements and is responsible for installation to provide a seamless approach for its customers and a single point of contact.”