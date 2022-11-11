Mansfield furniture manufacturer delivers £1.6m contract at Scotland secondary school

Built by McLaughlin and Harvey for East Dunbartonshire Council, the new £40.9m Boclair Academy in Bearsden, near Glasgow, has created a state-of-the-art learning environment for 1,000 pupils.

This was Deanestor’s fourth project for McLaughlin and Harvey and follows earlier fitout projects at Hopefield Primary School in Midlothian and two primary schools for Scottish Borders Council.

Deanestor fitted out 228 rooms across the new Boclair campus.

The new £40.9m Boclair Academy in Bearsden, near Glasgow

Neil Kemp, senior project manager at McLaughlin and Harvey, said: “Despite the challenges of Brexit and the Covid pandemic, the project and the fit-out went very well and we were able to hand the new campus over early.

“The quality of the furniture manufactured by Deanestor met our expectations and requirements.

“The finished school looks fantastic, particularly the open plan spaces, and staff and students at the Academy are absolutely delighted with their new facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Riach, architect at Ryder Architecture, said: “The finished school is outstanding. The design both internally and externally references the quality, textures and colours of the surrounding architecture and landscape.

“Deanestor has once again delivered the brief and the design for the furniture and fitout, and their team worked well with us at each stage.”

Deanestor provided a range of contemporary fitted and loose furniture, soft furnishings, teaching aids, lockers, and equipment for sports, crafts, design and technology, science laboratories, and food technology – from mirrors and ballet barres to a kiln and laboratory fume cupboards.

Its team manufactured bespoke items of furniture, including the solid oak reception desk, storage cabinets, booth seating, benching, lockers, and teaching aids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specially designed tiered seating in a beech finish was provided by Deanestor which doubles up as informal break-out spaces to encourage social interaction.

Nearly 3,000 items of loose furniture were also supplied as part of Deanestor’s FF&E contract, such as tables and chairs, dining tables, modular soft seating, mobile storage, and over 300 sofas.