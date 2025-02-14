Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre store set to move online

A store at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre is moving online – giving residents just one week left to grab a bargain.

Hey Baby Hey You is located in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.

The store, home to a variety of furnishings and interior decor for families and children, will remain open until Saturday, February 22.

After that date, the store will close and continue to exist as an online store at heybabyheyyou.com.

The business was founded by Mansfield Woodhouse residents Charlotte Otter and William Ferguson, and since its opening, it has developed a strong online presence and following.

Its online success led to the trial of a pop-up shop in the Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre before it took on a larger unit in 2022, where the Brighthouse outlet used to be.

The business announced its closure on the Hey Baby Hey You Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeyBabyHeyYou, stating: “It looks like our chapter in Mansfield is coming to an end… A huge thank you to all our wonderful customers.

“Your support means the world to us, and we’re truly grateful for each and every one of you.

“Whether you’ve visited our store, shopped with us online, or simply shared kind words, we appreciate you.

“We look forward to continuing to bring you the best in home decor, liquid wall art and baby essentials but online.”

The owners shared with your Chad their disappointment about having to close the site.

They said “low football” coupled with “rising utility bills” were two factors making it hard to sustain a physical retail business.

They added: “We’re going to keep on with building the business online to see how this looks in a couple of years and how the town develops in that time.”

The business confirmed it will continue to expand its baby range online, including selling artwork and fragrances.

Katy Bacon, the owner of neighbouring store – The Little Lotion Company, shared her support and said she was sorry to hear about the closure.

Craig French, founder of Frenbot Charity Football, thanked the business for their support over the years.