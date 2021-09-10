Mansfield firm wins £1.5m contract to supply 10,000 items to revamped hospital

Deanestor, based at Crown Farm Business Park, Forest Town, is set to make about 17,000 pieces of furniture for the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

The Mansfield firm has been awarded the contract for the first phase of works by Laing O’Rourke, the main contractor for the £485m redevelopment project.

Deanestor will fit out about 2,000 rooms across a new, purpose-designed, 11-storey building, known as the 3Ts Redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new hospital entrance will look.

Deanestor has a long-standing relationship with Laing O’Rourke – having worked on 18 projects together – as well as with architect BDP.

Will Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “We are delighted to be working once again with Laing O’Rourke and BDP.

“3Ts is a major redevelopment project, which will modernise Royal Sussex County Hospital and provide state-of-the-art accommodation to improve the patient experience and support the hospital trust’s roles as a district general hospital, a specialist tertiary centre, a teaching hub, and a major trauma centre.”

Bespoke package

Stage one of the redevelopment, which is being fitted out by Deanestor, will include inpatient wards, outpatient and diagnostic services, and public areas including reception, waiting areas, retail units and a café alongside welfare and wellbeing facilities.

The bespoke joinery package awarded to Deanestor includes a main reception desk, six metres in diameter, made of natural walnut hardwood and veneers.

The firm will also create 35 nurse stations and staff bases across the building, together with 40 touchdown bases providing staff with convenient additional workspaces in the clinical areas.

Deanestor is manufacturing hospital furniture for all consulting rooms, patient bedrooms, and utilities, and will be fitting more than 10,000 individual products procured by the hospital trust, such as rack storage systems, dispensers, clocks, noticeboards, benching, and white goods.

Stainless steel furniture will also be provided for the catering areas on each floor as part of the contract, which is due for completion in summer 2022.

Deanestor was originally established in 1948 to manufacture hospital furniture and fittings for the newly established NHS.

For further information, visit deanestor.co.uk/healthcare