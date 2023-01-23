Cowens Group was founded in Mansfield by Slav Kuchta and Bob Cowen in 1973 as an insurance broker, and now, 50 years on, it offers financial planning, mortgage solutions and employee benefits services, boasting more than 70 employees across three sites.

Paul Chaplin, Cowens Group chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the huge landmark that is our 50th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Slav and Bob chose Mansfield to open an office, they founded a company that is truly unique and so special to us all.

Paul Chaplin, Cowens Group chief executive officer, and the team.

“We have many employees who have been with us for 20 or 30 years, with our two longest-standing employees celebrating their 38th anniversary this year.

“I think this is testament to the team we have built and the trusted, independent services we provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowens staff are now looking forward to a year of celebrations to mark the anniversary, including an afternoon tea and gala charity ball.

Mr Chaplin said: “We’re looking forward to the events we have planned for our employees and clients over the next 12 months, raising funds for charity and consolidating our success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said all four businesses under the Cowens Group umbrella – insurance broker Cowens Survival Capability, Cowens Financial Planning, Cowens Employee Benefits and Cowens Mortgage Solutions – “have enjoyed great success recently”, proven by the increase in profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad