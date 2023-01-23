Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Newark Road, New Ollerton.

The Crematorium and Memorial Group, which operates the Ollerton site, has revealed the most requested pieces of music for funerals held at the facility during 2022.

Sad, moving or reflective songs that family members believe pay tribute to their loved one continue to dominate the funeral top 10, but there has been a rise in recent years of families choosing more uplifting pop or rock songs.

My Way, by Frank Sinatra takes the top spot at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, but is joined in the top 10 most requested songs by the likes of Bette Midler and Ed Sheeran.

Frank Sinatra's version of My Way spent 75 weeks in the UK Top 40.

Personal favourites of the deceased are also more regularly chosen for their send-off, with The Beatles and Elvis Presley evident of a time when music began to play a bigger part in many people’s lives.

The diversity of genres available to music lovers in the 1980s and ’90s is also reflected in songs being chosen by such varied artists as Tina Turner, Blondie and Oasis.

Andrew Smith, crematorium business leader, said: “We all live such different and unique lives now that it’s natural for people to want to make a funeral as individual and personalised as possible.

“The importance of music in our lives is demonstrated by our research which shows it’s the third most common topic for a family to discuss prior to a funeral. Popular music is now a major part of many funerals and we’ve invested in specialist equipment to ensure we provide the highest quality service.”

Bette Midler's version of Wind Beneath My Wings was recorded in 1988 for the soundtrack to the film Beaches.

A version of the song by American singer Natalie Cole, reworked as a 'virtual duet' with her late father Nat King Cole, reached the top 20 of the US Billboard charts in 1991.

The song, released in 2001, five years after Cassidy's death, became her first single to chart in the UK.

The song is one of the most famous of the Second World War era, and resonated with soldiers going off to fight as well as their families and loved ones.

The lyrics are about the death of Smashing Pumpkins' touring keyboard player Jonathan Melvoin, who died from a heroin overdose, in 1996.

The song topped the UK chart after its release in 1967. It was later re-released in 1988 after appearing in the film Good Morning, Vietnam.

You'll Never Walk Alone, from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, has been adopted as an anthem by supporters of Celtic and Liverpool football clubs.

In an interview with MTV, Sheeran revealed that the song is about his late grandmother.

