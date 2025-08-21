Mansfield farm shop launches new nostalgic farmers' market

A farm shop known for its reasonable prices is launching its own farmers market this September.

DD & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop, located on Penniment Lane in Mansfield, will host its first farmers' market on Saturday, September 6.

This new monthly market will feature a variety of locally grown produce, as well as local crafts and baked goods.

Once a month, the farm shop will hold its own farmers' market, showcasing diverse items from crafters, bakers, and makers.

Image: D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop.

Market stalls will be open for sales from 9am to 1pm, coinciding with Yates's Fish, which will also be present in the yard from 9am-12pm.

The organisers have confirmed that the second market will take place on Saturday, October 4.

DD & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is known for its reasonable prices, with punnets of strawberries available for as low as 75p on certain days.

Other attractive prices include 75p for a tub of blueberries and 50p for loose green grapes.

Prices fluctuate daily, allowing customers to easily find great deals.

The business is a well-established, family-run farm shop that sells home-reared meats, locally sourced pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as homemade pies, fresh fruit and vegetables, and farm-fresh eggs.

The concept of a farmers’ markets evokes a sense of nostalgia, reminding shoppers of a time before supermarkets when community-focused and personalised shopping was the norm.

These markets offer direct connections with growers, crafters, and bakers, promoting a sense of tradition and history while linking customers to the origins of produce and products.