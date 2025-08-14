Council slam 'unacceptable behaviour' at Mansfield park as golf balls thrown at staff
Mansfield Council condemned the ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at King George V Park on Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield, in a Facebook post.
A council spokesperson said: “We’ve had a recurring problem with people — both adults and children — climbing over the gate by the bottom field to access the golf and disc golf facilities without paying.
“When challenged, some individuals have responded with aggressive behaviour, ignoring requests to leave or, in the latest incident, throwing golf balls at a member of staff. This is completely unacceptable.”
In recent weeks, the council reported an increase in antisocial behaviour in the park, including more littering and the intentional lighting of fires.
The spokesperson added: “We will not tolerate physical violence, threats, or abusive behaviour towards our staff.
“Also, it is not acceptable to deliberately litter and start fires on our open spaces, which are there for all residents to enjoy.”
From Thursday, (August 15), community protection officers will be actively patrolling the area following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents.
The council is asking residents to help keep the park safe for everyone by immediately reporting any suspicious behaviour or littering concerns.
You can do this by calling 01623 463463 or online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/report.