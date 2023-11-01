News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield estate agents named 'best in the UK' after winning top award

A Mansfield estate agents has been named “best in the UK” in a prestigious property award ceremony hosted by an independent scheme.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
BuckleyBrown, Mansfield’s "number one” estate agents, is “celebrating” another big win for the business.

The estate agents – which prides itself on helping people find the “perfect home” – has a number of top accolades to its name.

Awards include being voted Mansfield’s number one agent consistently since 2016 by the British Property Awards.

BuckleyBrown staff celebrate securing the top award at the 2023 ESTAs. TV presenter Phil Spencer (with the red tie), Jon Brown next to him, and some of the BuckleyBrown team.BuckleyBrown staff celebrate securing the top award at the 2023 ESTAs. TV presenter Phil Spencer (with the red tie), Jon Brown next to him, and some of the BuckleyBrown team.
BuckleyBrown staff celebrate securing the top award at the 2023 ESTAs. TV presenter Phil Spencer (with the red tie), Jon Brown next to him, and some of the BuckleyBrown team.

Founded in Mansfield, the business also has an Edwinstowe office.

See more about the business at www.buckleybrown.co.uk

And the estate agents announced its “excitement” at adding “best estate agent in the UK” to his accolades, as awarded by the ESTAS.

ESTAS is an independent award scheme, recognising estate and letting agents providing “high quality service” based on extensive research conducted with sellers, buyers, tenants and landlords throughout the UK.

An awards ceremony was held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London organised by ESTAS.

Co-director Jon Brown said: “We are extremely delighted.

“To be named as the number one estate agent in both Mansfield and then the East Midlands was such a proud moment.

“But then we found out that we were named as the Grand Prix winners, the best in the UK, which was incredible.

“It was a proud moment for the whole team and a moment that we will certainly not forget as a company.”

The ESTAS are “powered purely by verified customer reviews, collected via the ESTAS reviews platform”.

A recent five-star review for BuckleyBrown read: “We received an excellent service when buying our house from BuckleyBrown.

“I cannot rate them enough.”

