Mansfield Council given new Government powers to auction off empty high street shops

Mansfield Council is to be handed new powers by the Government to tackle the scourge of empty high street shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From this week, Mansfield Council will be able to auction off leases for commercial properties that have been empty for long periods, helping bring business back to the high street and drive growth across the country.

High Street Rental Auctions will create a ‘right to rent’ for businesses and community groups, giving them access to city, town and village centre sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes will stop disengaged landlords sitting on empty lots for more than 365 days in a 24-month period, before councils can auction a one-to-five year lease.

Mansfield Council is getting new powers to auction off empty shops to breathe new life into the high street. Photo: Google

However, before putting a property to a rental auction, a local authority must first seek to resolve the vacancy by engaging with the landlord.

Mansfield is one of four local authorities that will lead the way as enthusiastic early adopters of the powers, along with Bassetlaw, Darlington, and Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole – the latter joining the programme in an advisory role as critical friends.

Additional local authorities have been invited to join the programme at a later stage – though it has not been revealed which authorities those are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is committing more than £1m in funding to support the auction process.

Nottingham North & Kimberley MP and local growth minister Alex Norris (Lab), said: “High streets lie at the heart of communities the length and breadth of this country.

But in many areas, they are not what they used to be.

“Small businesses need our support and that’s why we are creating a ‘right to rent’ so that high street lots that have been left empty for far too long can be brought back to life.

"We want shops and shoppers back on the high street – and that’s what these changes will help to bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Reynolds MP (Lab), business secretary, added: "Empty shop premises that gather dust aren't doing any good to high streets, jobs and the economy.

"This is why we said we'd lift the shutters and we are delivering on that promise.

"Paired with the wider small business strategy to tackle late payments, getting more SMEs exporting, and boosting access to finance, we are unashamedly backing small firms, to get more people into well paid jobs and help grow our economy.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, making up 99 per cent of UK companies and employing more than 60 per cent of the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they thrive, the country thrives – that’s why the Government has already announced a number of other changes to back small businesses including, freezing the small business multiplier, protecting 90 per cent of properties from inflationary increases in business rate liabilities, announcing the intention to introduce permanently lower business tax rates for retail, hospitality, and leisure properties from 2026-27, committing £250m in 2025-26 for the British Business Bank’s small business loans programmes and increasing the employment allowance from £5,000 to £10,500 and removing the £100,000 threshold, expanding this to all eligible employers.”

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “We are very interested in anything that can reduce the number of vacant premises in the town centre and we already actively work to help reduce this number.

"Our business support grants, and UKSPF-funded Accelerator programme are ongoing examples of this.

“This guidance from the Government on HSRA has only just been published so it is too early to say how we think it could help reduce empty premises in Mansfield town centre.

"However, we will be looking at it closely to see if it can be effectively applied.”

Your Chad has contacted Mansfield MP Steve Yemm and Mansfield BID for comment.