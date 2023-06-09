Sarah Budgie, business development manager at training provider Regency Source, of Commercial Street, Mansfield town centre, is one of five people shortlisted in the female employee of the year category of the East Midlands Chamber awards.

Jean Mountain, Enterprising Women co-chairman, said: “We’ve received another cohort of outstanding applications from women working across the region, and the shortlist features some truly inspiring achievements and stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to see women in business across a wide range of sectors and backgrounds recognised through the programme, as well as those across different parts of their career journey – from those just starting out in apprenticeship roles to highly successful business leaders representing everything that is great about our region.”

Some of the 2022 Enterprising Women award winners.

Eileen Perry, fellow co-chairman, said: “Women in business across the East Midlands are doing fantastic and inspiring work and we are delighted to be able to recognise their achievements through the Enterprising

Women Awards each year.”

Ruby Birks, who works at South Normanton-based marketing agency Purpose Media, has been shortlisted in the rising star category, while textiles manufacturer Guilford Europe, of Cotes Park, Somercotes, has been shortlisted in the social commitment award.