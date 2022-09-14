Sam King set up SPK Performance, offering sales training courses, in December 2021.

The 31-year-old, from Mansfield, said the idea came from his previous experience and love of working in retail and customer service.

He said the business helps others ‘unlock their full potential’.

Photo of Sam King taken by photographer, Gemma Wilks.

And he said SPK has flourished over the last nine months, reaching the final in two categories – start-up of the year and customer service of the year – at The Signature Awards, ‘connecting, influencing & celebrating the nest in British business/professionals, recognising excellence across all sectors in the UK’.

Sam attended the award ceremony in London and said it was an honour to be nominated.

He said: “These were successful and hard-working people in that room – there was an ex-Watford football club owner, so these people have been busy for sure.

“It was very inspirational to be among business people from across the country and learn from them.”

Sam King at The Signature Awards 2022 in London.

Sam said he always knew he wanted to run his own business and is pleased to have received positive feedback in his new role.

He said: “I knew the business needed to be focused on teaching people how to sell and for me, doing it the right way, boosting confidence, focus and skills for people to provide the best experience possible for clients and customers.

“Times are difficult and I am keen on supporting people and the wider community, building their business and helping them discover what they love too.

“There are so many positive dynamics that come from sales training. For example, it helps the personal and professional development of people.

“I want people to be empowered and go on and achieve, feeling happy and satisfied doing what they want to be doing, rather than just settling and being told what to do, or just doing what they think they should be doing.”