Mansfield-based BPR Medical tops Midlands awards for net zero NHS technology

Mansfield-based BPR Medical has won the outstanding achievement award for its nitrous oxide conversion unit at the Medilink Midlands Business Awards.

By Colin HallmarkContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT

The mobile device, which uses technology from Swedish partner Medclair, allows for the safe and sustainable delivery of gas and air, the pain relief used most widely on the NHS.

Tackling nitrous oxide emissions has been identified as a key part of plans to make the NHS net zero by 2045.

BPR, of Hamilton Way, Mansfield, has sold the innovation to NHS trusts across the country.

The BPR team proudly display their trophies at the Medilink Midlands Business Awards.
Its award entry, which was also highly commended in the innovation category, will now go through to the national Medilink healthcare business awards.

Nitrous oxide is widely used as a pain relief for NHS patients. However, it is also a significant contributor to NHS emissions, up to 300 times more potent in its global warming effect than carbon dioxide.

The UK’s first ‘climate friendly’ birth using BPR’s nitrous oxide conversion unit took place in September 2021.

Mum Kaja Gersinska gave birth to her daughter breathing Entonox pain relief gas, which was then converted to harmless oxygen and nitrogen using BPR’s device.

Richard Radford, BPR managing director, said: “We are honoured our work to introduce nitrous oxide conversion technology to the NHS has won this award. The Midlands is full of innovative businesses responding to the challenges of today and it’s a real privilege to be chosen as an example of that.

“This success will help us continue to work with NHS hospitals across the country to give patients access to this important technology so they can continue to benefit from vital pain relief, while safeguarding the environment.”

