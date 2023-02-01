Its work at Newcastle University Hospitals, in partnership with Swedish company Medclair, which is aimed at tackling environmentally harmful nitrous oxide emissions, has been selected in both the innovation and outstanding achievement categories.

It follows BPR’s nomination in the sustainability achievement category at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2023, and comes at the start of a year in which BPR continues to scale out its sustainability innovation across the NHS.

The company’s nitrous oxide conversion unit converts the pain relieving gas into harmless gases.

Mum Kaja Gersinska became the first person in the UK to use climate-friendly pain relief during labour.

It is one of the most popular methods of pain relief on the NHS.

However, nitrous oxide is 300 times more harmful than carbon dioxide in its global warming potential. Reducing emissions of the gas has been identified by the NHS as a key part of its plan to become net zero by 2040.

Safoura Sardari, BPR head of sales and marketing, said: “This is a great chance to celebrate the hard work done by the team at BPR to help the NHS achieve its net zero goals.

“Reducing hospital nitrous oxide emissions is a key part of tackling the climate crisis and we’re proud to be an NHS supplier for this effort.

“This will give our team further confidence as we look to scale out our project across the NHS.

“Looking at the other nominees it’s clear that the Midlands is a great place for innovative businesses and we’re proud to be part of that dynamic environment.”

Some 31 of the best and brightest life sciences and medical technology companies and industry collaborations from across the Midlands are finalists in this year’s Medilink Midlands Business Awards.

Sponsored by the University of Birmingham and the Precision Health Technologies Accelerator, the annual awards event will celebrate the achievements, innovations, and breakthroughs of life sciences and medtech companies across the Midlands.

Richard Fox, Birmingham University strategic business engagement partner for life sciences, said: “The university and PTHA are proud to be sponsoring the awards.

“These awards shine a light on the businesses at the forefront of healthcare innovation and the thriving life sciences community in the region.”

Melanie Davidson, Medilink Midlands’ chief operating officer, said: “Each of this year’s submissions demonstrates the exceptional pedigree of the innovative life sciences and medtech businesses based across the Midlands region and we are proud to be able to recognise and showcase the excellence these companies are achieving in our annual Business Awards.

“The event will be a brilliant opportunity for the Midlands life science community to come together, and we look forward to celebrating the success and continued growth being enjoyed across the region.”