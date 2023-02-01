Mansfield-based BPR Medical recognised for NHS sustainability work
Mansfield-based BPR Medical has been shortlisted in the Medilink Midlands Business Awards for its climate change tackling innovation for the NHS.
Its work at Newcastle University Hospitals, in partnership with Swedish company Medclair, which is aimed at tackling environmentally harmful nitrous oxide emissions, has been selected in both the innovation and outstanding achievement categories.
It follows BPR’s nomination in the sustainability achievement category at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2023, and comes at the start of a year in which BPR continues to scale out its sustainability innovation across the NHS.
The company’s nitrous oxide conversion unit converts the pain relieving gas into harmless gases.
It is one of the most popular methods of pain relief on the NHS.
However, nitrous oxide is 300 times more harmful than carbon dioxide in its global warming potential. Reducing emissions of the gas has been identified by the NHS as a key part of its plan to become net zero by 2040.
Safoura Sardari, BPR head of sales and marketing, said: “This is a great chance to celebrate the hard work done by the team at BPR to help the NHS achieve its net zero goals.
“Reducing hospital nitrous oxide emissions is a key part of tackling the climate crisis and we’re proud to be an NHS supplier for this effort.
“This will give our team further confidence as we look to scale out our project across the NHS.
“Looking at the other nominees it’s clear that the Midlands is a great place for innovative businesses and we’re proud to be part of that dynamic environment.”