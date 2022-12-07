The scheme by hospital equipment supplier BPR Medical, of Hamilton Way, Oak Business Park, Mansfield, was the overall winner in the innovation category of this year’s Sustainability Partnership awards and has been shortlisted in the sustainability achievement category at the 2023 Health Service Journal partnership awards.

The work is a trial with Newcastle Hospitals and Swedish firm Medclair.

Safoura Sardari, BPR head of sales and marketing, said: “Not only is this a huge honour for us, but a chance to celebrate working with the great team at Newcastle Hospitals and Medclair.

“Winning and being shortlisted has given our team confidence as we look to scale out our project across the NHS.

“We also hope this can inspire further collaboration in developing innovative solutions to help the NHS reach its net zero goals.”

The Sustainability Partnership Awards showcase the organisations and NHS Trusts striving to implement sustainable change in the healthcare sector and drive a greener future for the NHS.

The HSJ awards recognise and honour the most effective partnerships, innovative projects and collaborations in the UK health system.

Alastair McLellan, HSJ editor, said: “We would like to congratulate BPR Medical on being nominated in the category of sustainability achievement ahead of HSJ Partnership Awards 2023. We are looking forward to welcoming

them to the ceremony in March, to join us in recognising the very best collaborations and innovations in the healthcare sector. This year’s finalists are of an outstanding calibre and all of them are exceptionally