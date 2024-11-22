Longwood Maven Ltd reaffirms support for Quarrydale United FC U9s for the 2024-2025 season, strengthening local ties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Longwood Maven Ltd, a premier business administration consultancy, is thrilled to announce the continuation of its sponsorship of the Quarrydale United FC U9s for the 2024-2025 season.

This partnership highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting grassroots football and fostering young talent within the community.

Longwood Maven’s sponsorship has enabled the U9s to debut new kits for the season. This investment underscores the company’s commitment to empowering others through meaningful initiatives.

Phil Machin, Chairman of Quarrydale United FC, expressed gratitude, saying, “We’re delighted that Longwood Maven has continued their sponsorship for a second season. Their support helps our players feel united and instils a sense of pride every time they step onto the pitch.”

The U9s have shown impressive progress this season. Head Coach Josh Poxon shared: “Our players are developing their skills and teamwork while enjoying the game. We’ve fostered a supportive and fun environment that’s helping the team grow stronger daily.”

In their second year together, the U9s continue to thrive, showcasing remarkable development in training and performance and a solid winning streak. The coaches’ philosophy of creating an enjoyable, encouraging environment for players to pursue their passion is making a significant impact, as the athletes embrace sport with enthusiasm and determination.

Through this sponsorship, Longwood Maven aims to provide the U9s with essential resources and support that enhance their training programs, allowing them to reach their full potential. This investment aligns with Longwood Maven’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, which focus on empowering others and promoting unity within the community.

“We are thrilled to support the Quarrydale United U9s,” said Anna Scothern, Director at Longwood Maven. “Grassroots football is the foundation of the sport, and we believe in the power of sports to inspire and strengthen communities. We are thrilled to see the growth and achievements of these talented young athletes as they contribute to building a brighter future together.”