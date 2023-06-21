Life-saving equipment secured for Mansfield Woodhouse thanks to community support

Mansfield Woodhouse residents and businesses welcome another installation of life-saving equipment for the area.

Chatty's Hairdressers on Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, joined thousands of businesses across the UK by opting for a defibrillator outside their premises.

The life-saving equipment was the product of a successful community fundraiser, facilitated by the Mansfield family-run business, Premier E Cigs.

Coun Jane Beachus, Katy Pepper from Chatty's Hairdressers, Hayley Marshall from Premier E Cigs and Coun John Coxhead. Photo: Coun Coxhead

Katy Pepper, co-owner of the salon, said: “We are Woodhouse born hair salon owners.

“We wanted to take ownership of defibrillator to provide the community with 24 hour access to much needed life saving equipment.

“We want our community to have the best chance of survival should they ever be in need of it.

“When we were approached by Coun John Coxhead about an installation of such vital equipment outside Chatty's Hairdressers, we jumped at the chance.”

Coun Coxhead said the cost of defibrillators were expensive to buy and install, and that financial support would be vital in securing the equipment.

The salon was approached by Hayley Marshall, a Mansfield business owner, who wanted to help secure an additional defibrillator for the community.

Hayley’s family business – Premier E Cigs – launched a fundraiser that successfully raised the whole amount thanks to donations from customers.

Donations were also matched by the business.

Hayley said: “They are a local family and wanted to give back to their community in Woodhouse and this was their way of doing so.”