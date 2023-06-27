Mansfield Innovation Centre, Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, is hosting How to Generate Leads from LinkedIn on Wednesday, July 12, from 10am-12.30pm.

There is no charge to attend, but prior booking is essential at shorturl.at/jp167

An event spokesman said: “LinkedIn is one most powerful marketing tools you have available, but so many people only utilise a fraction of its capacity.

Mansfield Innovation Centre. Picture: Google Maps

“Rich Brown, digital marketing specialist QBD’s head of lead generation, will show you how to the get the most from LinkedIn and share expert, insider secreta that will help you maximise LinkedIn’s full potential to generate leads.”

The spokesman said the session will help people to:

Optimise your LinkedIn profile;

Find out the secrets of whan, when and how to post;

Learn how to use LinkedIn to find your ideal clients;

Discover who your LinkedIn audiences are;

Understand the potential of LinkedIn ads.

The event is described as suitable for:

The event is described as suitable for:

Business owners, marketing managers or anyone working is sales;

People looking to get the most from their LinkedIn profile;

Anyone curious how LinkedIn can help their business;

Regular users of LinkedIn to improve their activity.