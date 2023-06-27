News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Learn how to generate leads from LinkedIn at free Mansfield event

People are invited to learn how to optimise their LinkedIn profile at a special event in Mansfield.
By David SmithContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read

Mansfield Innovation Centre, Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way, is hosting How to Generate Leads from LinkedIn on Wednesday, July 12, from 10am-12.30pm.

There is no charge to attend, but prior booking is essential at shorturl.at/jp167

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An event spokesman said: “LinkedIn is one most powerful marketing tools you have available, but so many people only utilise a fraction of its capacity.

Mansfield Innovation Centre. Picture: Google MapsMansfield Innovation Centre. Picture: Google Maps
Mansfield Innovation Centre. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

“Rich Brown, digital marketing specialist QBD’s head of lead generation, will show you how to the get the most from LinkedIn and share expert, insider secreta that will help you maximise LinkedIn’s full potential to generate leads.”

Read More
Learning disability festival returns to Mansfield and Ashfield, championing dive...

The spokesman said the session will help people to:

  • Optimise your LinkedIn profile;
  • Find out the secrets of whan, when and how to post;
  • Learn how to use LinkedIn to find your ideal clients;
  • Discover who your LinkedIn audiences are;
  • Understand the potential of LinkedIn ads.
Please scan the QR code to register your free placePlease scan the QR code to register your free place
Please scan the QR code to register your free place

The event is described as suitable for:

  • Business owners, marketing managers or anyone working is sales;
  • People looking to get the most from their LinkedIn profile;
  • Anyone curious how LinkedIn can help their business;
  • Regular users of LinkedIn to improve their activity.

For further information, see reception at the centre.

Related topics:LinkedInPeopleMansfield