News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
4 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
4 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Kirkby man was ‘the most drunk he’d ever been’ when cops found him in his van

A Kirkby man told police he was “the most drunk he had ever been” after they found him slumped in his van and more than four times the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT

Officers were called to the Snipe pub, on Alfreton Road, Sutton, on March 1, at 11pm, and found Christopher Jones in a white van with the lights on and the keys in the ignition.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said a breath test showed he had 145 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When interviewed Jones said “he had a lot of different drinks and was the most drunk he had ever been”, putting himself at “11 on a one-to-10 scale of drunkenness”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

The court heard he planned to get a taxi and did not remember why he got into his van.

Jones, aged 30, of Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ashfield thug only stopped strangling girlfriend because he wanted a cigarette

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Jones, of previous good character, was celebrating the homecoming of a friend who had been in the Army.

“He was extremely candid with the police,” he said. “He doesn't recall leaving the pub and getting into the van.”

He said the self-employed painter and decorator will not be able to work once he loses his licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jones was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs

He was banned from driving for 12 months, but will receive a three-month discount if he completes a rehabiltiation course by October 20 this year.