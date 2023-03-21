Officers were called to the Snipe pub, on Alfreton Road, Sutton, on March 1, at 11pm, and found Christopher Jones in a white van with the lights on and the keys in the ignition.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said a breath test showed he had 145 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg.

When interviewed Jones said “he had a lot of different drinks and was the most drunk he had ever been”, putting himself at “11 on a one-to-10 scale of drunkenness”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he planned to get a taxi and did not remember why he got into his van.

Jones, aged 30, of Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Jones, of previous good character, was celebrating the homecoming of a friend who had been in the Army.

“He was extremely candid with the police,” he said. “He doesn't recall leaving the pub and getting into the van.”

He said the self-employed painter and decorator will not be able to work once he loses his licence.

Jones was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs