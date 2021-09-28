Pellacraft was founded by Rosemary and Stephen Pella who have now passed the business on to their daughters Sam and Nicola.

Sam Pella, managing director, said: “The last 40 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate.

"It initially started by my dad setting coal resin into jewellery from our garage back in the coal mining days. He would then go around to the pits selling jewellery and showing the coal pieces off, while our mum would host jewellery parties.

Stephen, Nicola, Sam and Rosemary Pella

"They were selling more and more, and, one day, on a visit to the pit, my dad was asked if he could get some pens with the pit’s logo printed on the side.

"That’s where the promotional items started, and Pellacraft was born in 1981.”

Steve Pella, founder, said: “Over the years, we have had amazing support from our customers and employees. This has helped get us to the stage we are at today.

“It’s very important it has remained a family business. I am very, very proud of the girls, of their values and work ethic, and the high standards they set. Like me, they are passionate about the business and giving the customer exactly what they want."