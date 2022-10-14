Council axes eight adult day centres - including one in Shirebrook

The cries of protesters, union chiefs and politicians to spare the eight centres, including Carter Lane in Shirebrook, were not enough, as Derbyshire Council rubber-stamped a decision to close the facilities for people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

As dozens of campaigners picketed outside County Hall, Matlock, the council’s cabinet agreed the phased closure.

The move was made as part of the Learning Disability Day Opportunities Service Redesign, which promotes the use of ‘Community Connectors’ to aid service users with find employment and volunteering opportunities.

Protestors outside County Hall.

At the start of the meeting, Coun Joan Dixon, Labour group leader, asked cabinet members whether they considered closing the centres would be a ‘breach of the individuals’ human rights’.

However, Coun Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, said a great deal of thought had been put into service users’ wellbeing, and changes to services did not impact upon the Human Rights Act.

The Conservative said: “We want to offer Derbyshire people with learning disabilities and autism the chance to live the life they want to live.”

Coun Hoy, who also spearheaded controversial plans to close seven residential care homes, said fewer service users wanted to use a ‘building based service’ and said the redesign offered them greater choices.

However speaking outside of the meeting, Coun Sandra Peake, Bolsover Council member for Langwith, whose 52-year-old daughter Donna has attended Carter Lane day centre for 34 years ,expressed the concerns shared by many, that the Community Connector scheme would be insufficient to meet the needs of those with more complex needs.

Coun Peake, who helped collect 2,300 signatures on paper and online petitions to save three of the centres, including Carter Lane, said: “They’re saying people can go out in the community and do volunteer work or get a job. If they could get a job they wouldn’t be in the situation they’re in now.”