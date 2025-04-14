Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Bethany Stukins announced as finalist in prestigious national animal charity awards

Bethany Stukins, Deputy Centre Manager and Animal Charity Employee Finalist in The Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is delighted to share that Bethany Stukins, Deputy Centre Manager at its Nottinghamshire Centre in Blidworth, has been named a finalist for the Animal Charity Employee of the Year at the Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards 2025.

These prestigious national annual awards are an opportunity to recognise the dedication and commitment of individuals working in the animal charity sector, those who go the extra mile to help rescue and rehome animals in need. This year, over 9,000 nominations were submitted by supporters, charity staff and volunteers across the UK. The Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards are the leading honours in the rescue and rehoming sector, jointly organised by Petplan, the UK’s number one pet insurer, and the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH); the sector’s principal representative body, supporting and championing rescue and rehoming organisations across the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

Winners will be announced at the Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards Ceremony on Tuesday 16th May 2025.

Bethany, known fondly as Beth by colleagues and supporters, joined Jerry Green Dog Rescue in 2016 as a Dog Welfare Assistant at the charity’s South Lincolnshire Centre in Algarkirk, Boston. In March 2020, she stepped into a new challenge, relocating to Nottinghamshire during the COVID-19 pandemic to take up the role of Deputy Centre Manager.

Since then, Bethany has continued to demonstrate exceptional compassion and commitment. In 2024 alone, she has fostered 41 dogs and puppies, many of whom required specialist medical attention or behavioural support. Her dedication extends well beyond working hours, offering a safe, loving environment for vulnerable dogs and providing stability during critical times in their recovery and rehoming journeys.

Blitzen, the terrified German Shepherd pup is just one example that demonstrates Beth’s exceptional commitment and compassion that has led to this recognition. Blitzen arrived at Jerry Green Dog Resue underweight and covered in sores, Beth stepped in to give her the extra care she desperately needed. Taking her home to foster, Beth patiently helped Blitzen build trust, regain her health, and feel safe again. Thanks to Beth’s compassion and commitment beyond her day job, Blitzen was given the second chance she deserved and is now in a wonderful home.

Her nomination, submitted by the team at Jerry Green Dog Rescue and supported by multiple entries from adopters and supporters, praised her not only for her hands-on care but also her tireless advocacy for the charity. From supporting public events and fundraising initiatives to participating in media appearances and team collaboration across centres, Bethany continues to go above and beyond in every aspect of her role.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue depends on the passion and dedication of individuals like Bethany to fulfil its mission.

Recognition at this level is a meaningful reminder of the impact that committed, compassionate individuals can make, both to the animals they care for and the communities they serve.

Bethany Stukins shared, “To be nominated for this award, let alone becoming a finalist was a very emotional moment for me, just having the recognition for the hard work both physically and emotionally that working within animal charity brings means the absolute world to me. By opening up my home to welcome many foster rescue dogs, giving them the best chance possible and my passion for sharing, with anyone who will listen, the amazing work we do as a charity, I hope to continue to help many animals and people with Jerry Green Dog Rescue for many more years to come.”

The entire team at Jerry Green Dog Rescue extends heartfelt congratulations to Bethany and looks forward to celebrating this incredible achievement at the awards ceremony in May.