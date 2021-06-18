Industry knowledge-gathering day is a hit for health and social care learners at Mansfield college

Employers, representatives from universities and organisations were on-hand on Wednesday 9 June to provide information about higher level studies in health and social care and the kind of careers that students can go on to enjoy.

The Royal Lifesaving Society held a child and infant CPR and choking practical lesson which saw sports and childcare students taking part as well.

Those who attended learnt the basics on how to recognise when someone needs help and how to administer safe CPR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health and social care students Freddie Diver and Bree Jenkinson were able to practice child CPR

The subject of mental health awareness was raised by Mentell representative Jo Mellor, who spoke to students about the stigma which surrounds men’s mental health and highlighted the many different initiatives the charity in involved in to raise awareness.

Students were able to get higher education advice from university lecturers Sally Riggall and Sarah Beresford from the University of Lincoln.

They highlighted the communications skills needed for the industry and held a mock lecture based on adult nursing.

The University of Derby’s mental health nursing lecturer Melissa Shand delivered a session around the different elements of mental health nursing qualifications and a group discussion was held around the stigmas and difficulties around mental health as well as what a typical day is like working within a mental health facility.

Some of the BTEC Level 1 Sports students joined in with the CPR training

A day in the life of a social care worker was presented to the groups by Derbyshire County Council’s social care team through an online session.

The range of social work roles and routes into these jobs were covered as well as the range of difficulties and rewards that this career can bring.

The journey of a patient in a hospital setting was delivered online by registered nurse and trainer/assessor Carolyn Harris from the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Sally Riggall from The University of Lincoln speaks to students about the importance of communication skills

She highlighted how different clinical and non-clinical positions in the hospital can affect the patient care pathway and also spoke about the benefits of becoming a career ambassador for King’s Mill Hospital which can help boost students’ university applications in the future.ac

Placement co-ordinator for the college’s health and social care team, Janine Bramley, said: “The industry day really helped our students to ask those all-important questions about different jobs and university options. The breadth of employers they had access to was really important as they approach big decisions about their future careers.

“The college’s own apprenticeships team was also available to show how an apprenticeship works and they discussed some exciting opportunities together with a local apprenticeship employer in the sector.”

Head of health sciences and social care, Leigh Jarvis, hailed the day as a huge success, saying: “We are really grateful to all of our external partners for participating in the day and offering a wealth of advice and guidance to our students. None of this would have been possible without the superb organisational skills of our work placement co-ordinator Janine Bramley.”